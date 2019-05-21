Brit Hume Heaps Praise On ‘Impressive’ Buttigieg

President Donald Trump’s gonna love this.

Fox analyst Brit Hume heaped praise upon 2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg on Monday amid Trump’s repeated complaining over his favorite news channel’s treatment of the candidate.

“I think Pete Buttigieg is the most impressive, by far, candidate in terms of just raw political talent in the Democratic field,” Hume said on “Special Report.” “And he may be the most impressive candidate I’ve seen since the emergence of Barack Obama.”

Trump hasn’t responded to Hume’s comment, but the President has made it clear that he won’t tolerate Fox treating Buttigieg with anything less than outright hostility.

“What’s going on with Fox, by the way? What’s going on there?” Trump asked his campaign rally-goers the day after Buttigieg’s Fox News town hall. “They’re putting more Democrats on than you have Republicans. Something strange is going on at Fox, folks.”

Trump also griped about the town hall several hours before it began, tweeting “Hard to believe that @FoxNews is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him.”

Hume hit back at Trump’s complaint.

“Say this for Buttigieg. He’s willing to be questioned by Chris Wallace, something you’ve barely done since you’ve been president,” the Fox analyst tweeted.

Watch Brit Hume below: