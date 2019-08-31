Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Insists It’s All Good Between Fired Assistant And Daughter She Dissed
18 hours ago
Trump’s Fired Personal Assistant Reportedly Dissed Tiffany At Off-The-Record Dinner
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 10: Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., is interviewed by CQ Roll Call in the Capitol's Rayburn Room, September 10, 2014. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
18 hours ago
Another GOP Rep. Announces Retirement Ahead Of 2020 Election
news

Bret Stephens Keeps Scratching His ‘Bedbugs’ Tweet Debacle Sore

By
August 31, 2019 10:50 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

It’s an itch he can’t stop scratching.

In a New York Times op-ed Friday evening titled “World War II and the Elements of Slaughter,” conservative columnist Bret Stephens referenced the bedbugs that a media professor jokingly compared him to in a tweet Tuesday, which ultimately drove Stephens to deactivate his Twitter account later that day.

In the op-ed, Stephens seemed to draw parallels between the bedbug tweet to Nazi anti-Semitism and wrote that “today the rhetoric of infestation is back.”

“The political mind-set that turned human beings into categories, classes and races also turned them into rodents, insects and garbage,” Stephens wrote. “‘Anti-Semitism is exactly the same as delousing,’ Heinrich Himmler would claim in 1943 … Watching Warsaw’s Jewish ghetto burn that year, a Polish anti-Semite was overheard saying: “‘The bedbugs are on fire. The Germans are doing a great job.’”

Twitter users had also pointed out that a link embedded in the op-ed connected to his own Google search for the phrase “Jews as bedbugs.NYT Opinion responded to the observation a few hours later by saying it was “added by editors before publication” and has since been updated.

Dave Karpf, the George Washington University professor who first tweeted the Stephens-bedbug comparison, tweeted Friday evening that the debacle “just stopped being funny” and that he’ll have “more to say.”

Read Stephen’s op-ed in the New York Times here.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: