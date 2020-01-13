Latest
Booker Drops Out Of Presidential Race

January 13, 2020 11:07 a.m.
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) dropped out of the presidential race Monday, citing a lack of financial resources and exposure from the debates.

In a high-energy video peppered with moments from his speeches and events, he said that he “can’t wait to get back on the campaign trail” to work for other candidates, including the eventual nominee.

Booker did not qualify for the democratic debate in Iowa on Tuesday, and was a vocal critic of the DNC’s metrics.

His campaign, based on positivity and hope with the tagline “we will rise,” failed to take off. He quickly fell behind less experienced candidates like South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in both polling and financial resources.

His fundraising was so anemic in September that he sent out an emergency plea, an “unvarnished look” at the financial flailing of the campaign.

Watch the video here:

President Donald Trump immediately tweeted out a mocking message.

Booker will be a juror at Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.

Booker’s fellow presidential hopefuls struck a much more supportive tone.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
