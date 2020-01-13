Booker Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) dropped out of the presidential race Monday, citing a lack of financial resources and exposure from the debates.

In a high-energy video peppered with moments from his speeches and events, he said that he “can’t wait to get back on the campaign trail” to work for other candidates, including the eventual nominee.

Booker did not qualify for the democratic debate in Iowa on Tuesday, and was a vocal critic of the DNC’s metrics.

His campaign, based on positivity and hope with the tagline “we will rise,” failed to take off. He quickly fell behind less experienced candidates like South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in both polling and financial resources.

His fundraising was so anemic in September that he sent out an emergency plea, an “unvarnished look” at the financial flailing of the campaign.

Watch the video here:



President Donald Trump immediately tweeted out a mocking message.

Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

Booker will be a juror at Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.

Booker’s fellow presidential hopefuls struck a much more supportive tone.

I will miss my friend Cory Booker so much on the campaign trail. We were friends before this started and are even better friends now. The one thing about Cory—he never stops standing up for what is right…so, the best is yet to come! pic.twitter.com/XBv2OYTucv — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 13, 2020