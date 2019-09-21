Not A ‘Stunt’: Booker Says He Needs More Money Stat Or His Run Is Done

Latest
September 21, 2019 11:12 am
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) took to Twitter to give an “unvarnished look” at the state of his campaign’s finances — and the prognosis is grim.

If his campaign can’t raise $1.7 million in the next nine days, he says, he doesn’t see a “legitimate long-term path forward.”

Booker has struggled to break away from the pack, consistently polling in the single digits, though he has already qualified for the October DNC debates. It is unclear if he will still participate if his campaign fails to raise the money by the end of the month.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga
