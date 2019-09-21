Not A ‘Stunt’: Booker Says He Needs More Money Stat Or His Run Is Done

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) took to Twitter to give an “unvarnished look” at the state of his campaign’s finances — and the prognosis is grim.

This isn’t an end-of-quarter stunt. This is a real, unvarnished look under the hood of our campaign at a level of transparency unprecedented in presidential politics. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 21, 2019

If you’re all in for me, I can’t thank you enough. But if you haven’t settled on a candidate & still think my voice belongs in this race, if you believe the Democratic field should include someone like me, I want you to understand the field may narrow & pay attention to this too. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 21, 2019

If his campaign can’t raise $1.7 million in the next nine days, he says, he doesn’t see a “legitimate long-term path forward.”

Booker has struggled to break away from the pack, consistently polling in the single digits, though he has already qualified for the October DNC debates. It is unclear if he will still participate if his campaign fails to raise the money by the end of the month.