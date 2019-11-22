Bolton Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Speculation Over His Testimony Intentions

Ousted National Security Adviser John Bolton posted a bizarrely cryptic tweet on Friday morning, promising a “backstory” on why he was off Twitter for two months.

“Stay tuned……..” he said.

Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned…….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

Less than three hours later, Bolton posted another tweet, saying his ban from Twitter had some sort of connection to his resignation from the White House.

We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

Many speculate that Bolton is just attempting to hype a possible book deal, but the enigmatic tweet comes as speculation mounts over whether Bolton intends to testify in the ongoing impeachment hearings. Bolton didn’t show up for his scheduled testimony last week, but his lawyer said at the time that Bolton has information on “many relevant meetings and conversations.”

Democrats reportedly don’t plan to subpoena Bolton and may instead use his absence from the hearing as fodder for its White House obstruction argument. Bolton’s lawyer also denied last week that Bolton was working with the White House or trying to delay proceedings.

During a lengthy interview on “Fox and Friends” Friday morning, President Trump was asked about the tweet, and he denied that the White House froze Bolton’s account.(It’s unclear if the White House can even do that, but Fox News anchors posed the question).

As more current and former administration officials testified in public this week, the picture of Bolton’s role in the Ukraine scandal became clearer. The former national security adviser was a vocal force against the shadow campaign to pressure Ukraine to probe the Biden family and even characterized the effort as a “drug deal” that he didn’t want to be a part of, according to testimony.