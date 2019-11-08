Latest
28 mins ago
Don Jr’s Disastrous Press Tour
47 mins ago
Sen. John Kennedy Defends Pelosi Attacks: What She’s Doing Is ‘Dumb’ And ‘Dangerous’
3 hours ago
READ: Highlights From The Impeachment Inquiry Testimony Of Former NSC Official Fiona Hill

Bolton’s Lawyer Dangles That He Knows About Unreported Ukraine Meetings

National Security Advisor John Bolton unveils the Trump Administration's Africa Strategy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By
|
November 8, 2019 3:18 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

After former National Security Adviser John Bolton skipped out on his scheduled testimony Thursday, his lawyer said that his client knows about “many relevant meetings and conversations” that are still unreported.

According to the New York Times, Bolton’s team is riding his former deputy Charles Kupperman’s coattails, the latter of whom asked a judge to decide if he had to comply with the House subpoena. Democrats ended up dropping the Kupperman subpoena and will not issue one to Bolton, reluctant to get drawn into an extended legal fight.

Instead, they say they may cite Bolton and Kupperman’s unwillingness to testify on their own volition as evidence of the White House’s obstruction.

Bolton’s lawyer, Charles Cooper, denied that they were trying to delay proceedings or coordinating with the White House.

Testimony so far has put Bolton at the heart of the Ukraine scandal, painting him as an extremely resistant bystander who called the pressure campaign a “drug deal.”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: