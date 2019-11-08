Bolton’s Lawyer Dangles That He Knows About Unreported Ukraine Meetings

After former National Security Adviser John Bolton skipped out on his scheduled testimony Thursday, his lawyer said that his client knows about “many relevant meetings and conversations” that are still unreported.

According to the New York Times, Bolton’s team is riding his former deputy Charles Kupperman’s coattails, the latter of whom asked a judge to decide if he had to comply with the House subpoena. Democrats ended up dropping the Kupperman subpoena and will not issue one to Bolton, reluctant to get drawn into an extended legal fight.

Instead, they say they may cite Bolton and Kupperman’s unwillingness to testify on their own volition as evidence of the White House’s obstruction.

Bolton’s lawyer, Charles Cooper, denied that they were trying to delay proceedings or coordinating with the White House.

Testimony so far has put Bolton at the heart of the Ukraine scandal, painting him as an extremely resistant bystander who called the pressure campaign a “drug deal.”