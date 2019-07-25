Trump’s GOP Challenger Blasts POTUS As A ‘Raging Racist’

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R), President Donald Trump’s lone 2020 Republican challenger, slammed Trump’s racism on Wednesday.

While speaking at the NAACP’s 110th National Convention, Weld addressed Trump’s troubling history on race.

“Donald Trump is a raging racist, okay? He’s a complete and thoroughgoing racist,” he said. “And he made that choice, a choice a long time ago, when he was engaged in the housing business in New York with his father.”

Weld was referring to Fred and Donald Trump’s alleged practice of refusing to rent out their real estate developments to black people several decades ago. The Trumps ended up settling in the Justice Department’s racial discrimination lawsuit in 1975.

The former governor said the GOP “has a choice” to make.

“But it’s not a political choice,” Weld said. “It’s a moral choice.”

“Unless the Republican Party in Washington expressly, expressly rejects the racism of Donald Trump, they’re going to come to be universally viewed as the party of racism in America,” he continued.

Most House Republicans voted against a resolution that condemned Trump’s racist tweets telling Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came.”