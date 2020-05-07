Latest
Bill Barr Defends Bombshell Reversal In Flynn Case

By
|
May 7, 2020 7:18 p.m.
Attorney General Bill Barr defended the Justice Department’s bombshell move to drop its case against Michael Flynn Thursday, claiming to CBS News that “the crime cannot be established here.”

In filings earlier Thursday, the Justice Department told a court it was seeking to withdraw the case because “newly discovered” information had led the government to conclude — according to the interim U.S. Attorney for D.C, where the Flynn case had been brought — that Flynn’s statements to the FBI were not “material” to its Russia investigation.

“They did not have a basis for a counterintelligence investigation against Flynn at that stage,” Barr told CBS News in an interview aired Thursday evening.

Flynn had admitted to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts as part of a December 2017 plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller. His judge, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, has previously affirmed that the statements were material to the FBI’s investigation.

Asked by CBS News if the fact remained that Flynn had lied in the 2016 FBI interview, Barr did not answer the question directly.

Well, people sometimes plead to things that turn out not to be crimes,” Barr said.

In addition to the initial plea, Flynn confirmed under oath to Sullivan a year later that he had lied about his late 2016 conversations with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

He changed his tune last summer, after firing his original legal team and replacing them with a team lead by an outspoken anti-Mueller critic. Flynn had been in a protracted battle to withdraw his plea and get his prosecution thrown out when the Justice Department filed its motion to dismiss the case on Thursday.

Flynn’s claims of prosecutorial misconduct had reached a fever pitch in recent days, and were echoed by President Trump, fueling speculation that the President would pardon his former adviser.

Barr on Thursday denied he was doing Trump’s bidding.

“I am doing the law’s bidding,” he told CBS.

He was asked how he believed history would remember the reversal.

History is written by the winners, so it largely depends on who is writing the history,” he replied.

Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
