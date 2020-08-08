Michigan Gov. Whitmer Met Biden In-Person As VP Decision Looms

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware last weekend to meet in-person with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as he draws near a decision about who will fill the vice presidential slot on the Democratic ticket in November.

The Associated Press reported late Friday that Whitmer’s trip is the first known example of a potential running mate traveling to meet Biden for an in-person session as he comes close to announcing his decision. Last week, reports surfaced that some Biden allies have urged the Democratic presidential nominee to break the news publicly around August 10 — just one week before the Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin.

Two high-ranking Michigan Democrats told the AP that Whitmer met with Biden on Sunday. The first-term governor of the battleground state has long been on his short list of possible running mates.

The governor’s office declined to confirm or deny the trip. Spokeswoman Tiffany Brown told the AP, “We don’t discuss her personal schedule.”

Biden campaigned for Whitmer during the 2018 gubernatorial election.

For months, Biden has weighed decisions for who would be his best vice presidential pick, saying that he would choose a woman and conducting a search that included at least a dozen women including Senators Kamala Harris (CA) and Elizabeth Warren (MA). Also on his list of picks is California Rep. Karen Bass (CA) who according to Politico, more than 300 delegates to the Democratic National Convention and members of the Democratic National Committee urged Biden this week to select as his governing partner. Some have suggested that Biden should select a Black woman amid the nation’s struggle to address a long history of racial inequality.

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice earlier this week said that she was well positioned as a potential pick since she had far-reaching experience dealing with pandemics under Obama.

But Whitmer has deepened her national profile since she delivered the Democrats’ response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. She has also publicly criticized about the President’s bungled pandemic response.

Just days after meeting with Biden, Whitmer, who is a co-chair on his campaign on Wednesday declared “racism to be a public health crisis.” She also announced an advisory council of Black leaders to “develop, review, and recommend policies and actions designed to eradicate and prevent discrimination and racial inequity in Michigan.”

If Whitmer becomes Biden’s running mate and the pair wins, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II would become the country’s only Black governor.