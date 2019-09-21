Latest
7 hours ago
Kennedy Officially Challenging Markey, Little Sunlight Between Their Politics
11 hours ago
Not A ‘Stunt’: Booker Says He Needs More Money Stat Or His Run Is Done
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 19th Annual HRC National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on October 3, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images)
11 hours ago
Biden Calls For Release Of Trump Call Transcript, Whistleblower Testimony

Fired-Up Biden: Trump Trying To ‘Smear’ Me Because He Knows I’ll ‘Beat Him Like A Drum’

ALTOONA, IA - AUGUST 21: Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after exiting the stage at the Iowa Federation Labor Convention on August 21, 2019 in Altoona, Iowa. Candidates had ... ALTOONA, IA - AUGUST 21: Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after exiting the stage at the Iowa Federation Labor Convention on August 21, 2019 in Altoona, Iowa. Candidates had 10 minutes each to address union members during the convention. The 2020 Democratic presidential Iowa caucuses will take place on Monday, February 3, 2020.(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 21, 2019 5:14 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

A visibly fired-up former Vice President Joe Biden snapped at Fox News’ Pete Doocy Saturday when he asked how often he talks to his son about his business dealings, accusing President Donald Trump of trying to “smear” him.

“Here’s what I know,” he said from the middle of a media mob. “I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He’s violating every basic norm of a president.”

“You should be asking him the question, why is he on the phone with a foreign leader trying to intimidate a foreign leader,” he continued. “Trump is doing this because he knows I will beat him like a drum. He’s using abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me.”

“Ask the right questions,” he shot at Doocy in conclusion.

After a slew of damning reports came out centered on Trump’s conversations with the Ukrainian president pressuring him to investigate Biden’s son Hunter, Trump has been aggressively trying to change the narrative by hammering a baseless accusation against Biden.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: