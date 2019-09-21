Fired-Up Biden: Trump Trying To ‘Smear’ Me Because He Knows I’ll ‘Beat Him Like A Drum’

A visibly fired-up former Vice President Joe Biden snapped at Fox News’ Pete Doocy Saturday when he asked how often he talks to his son about his business dealings, accusing President Donald Trump of trying to “smear” him.

“Here’s what I know,” he said from the middle of a media mob. “I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He’s violating every basic norm of a president.”

“You should be asking him the question, why is he on the phone with a foreign leader trying to intimidate a foreign leader,” he continued. “Trump is doing this because he knows I will beat him like a drum. He’s using abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me.”

“Ask the right questions,” he shot at Doocy in conclusion.

Biden says that Trump is trying to “smear” him because he knows he’ll “beat him like a drum” pic.twitter.com/NrTKffTAIb — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) September 21, 2019

After a slew of damning reports came out centered on Trump’s conversations with the Ukrainian president pressuring him to investigate Biden’s son Hunter, Trump has been aggressively trying to change the narrative by hammering a baseless accusation against Biden.