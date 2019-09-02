Biden: Trump Lacks The ‘Intestinal Fortitude’ To Deal With Gun Violence

While taking questions from reporters in Iowa Monday, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to the Texas shooting this weekend.

Biden called the need for assault weapons “irrational” and said that taking them away would not violate Second Amendment rights.

When asked if there are any compromises to be made with Republicans in Washington, D.C., to address gun control issues, Biden said “none.”

“I think there’s no compromise, this is one we have to just push, push, and push,” Biden said.

Biden then expressed his pessimism behind a possible solution to the gun issue anytime soon, given how Trump lacks the “intestinal fortitude” to deal with it.

“I don’t see anything out there, do you?” Biden said. “I’ve seen nothing, the President has no intestinal fortitude to deal with this. He knows better. His instinct was to say, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do something on background checks.’ What’s he doing? Come on, this is disgraceful. This is disgraceful what’s happening.”

Watch Biden’s remarks below: