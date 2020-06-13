Latest
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, a state flag of Mississippi is unfurled by Sons of Confederate Veterans and other groups on the grounds of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., in support of keeping the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. Mississippi attorney Carlos Moore is trying to revive his lawsuit challenging the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. Moore filed notice Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, that he will appeal a federal judge’s decision that dismissed the suit. The Mississippi flag has had the Confederate emblem since 1894, and voters chose to keep it in a 2001 referendum. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Biden Calls Trump’s Handling Of Coronavirus ‘Almost Criminal’

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 10, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
June 13, 2020 4:25 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden called President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic “almost criminal” at a Friday town hall.

“This is almost criminal, the way he’s handled this,” he said, per the Washington Post, at an event for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

He added that “there’s going to be some form of second wave, I hate to tell you this.”

“You have Trump saying, ‘Open up, open up, open up.’ Why do you want to open up?” Biden said. “He does not care about the public health. He wants to open up because he wants to say the economy’s growing and the stock market’s going up.”

Biden introduced a multi-part plan to reopen the economy this week, including extensive testing. He also wants to increase the health care workforce with 100,000 new contact tracers, later to be shifted to other jobs in the industry.

Trump is holding a rally in Tulsa in June, for which all prospective attendees had to sign a waiver promising not to sue the President if they catch the disease. The rally was initially planned for Juneteenth but was moved “out of respect.”

