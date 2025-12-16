© 2025 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest Jobs Report Suggests Tariffs Harming Blue Collar Work, Counter to White House Narrative

12.16.25 | 12:41 pm
President Donald Trump enters to deliver remarks during an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort on December 9, 2025 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.

Tuesday morning gave us the latest set of data indicating that President Donald Trump’s tariffs regime is not, in fact, making manufacturing great again. The November jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggested that the tariffs are not protecting blue collar jobs, and may well be hiking prices this holiday season. And while these facts may not come as a surprise to experts or mindful observers, the BLS employment situation report reveals information that flies in the face of what Trump and his economic Cabinet members have been feeding the public.

Tuesday’s jobs report appears to show an economy in continued stagnation, if not decline, while sectors particularly sensitive to Trump’s tariffs appear to be strained, as evidenced by job cuts.

It’s yet another example — similar to Trump’s assertion that Americans’ “affordability” concerns are the product of “a hoax” — of the way in which the economic reality faced by people on the ground is in considerable tension with the narrative spun by the White House.

The economy added 64,000 jobs in November, a tick above the about 50,000 analysts were expecting from the first almost on-time jobs report since the six-week government shutdown halted BLS operations. The 4.6% unemployment rate, however, was higher than expected, and is higher than the rate this time last year.

In fact, Americans haven’t seen a 4.6% unemployment rate since September 2021, when employment was normalizing after the historic economic shock caused by the pandemic. Prior to April 2020, the U.S. hasn’t had a 4.6% unemployment rate since February 2017, according to historic BLS data. The unemployment rate has been increasing since June (though data for October does not exist because of the shutdown), the longest stretch of rising unemployment since 2009 during the global financial crisis. During Trump’s first term, the unemployment rate mostly continued to fall, following the downward trend established during former President Barack Obama’s two terms, according to historic BLS data. 

In addition to the ominous upward joblessness trend, the sectors where that job loss is concentrated are those that the president and his men have hailed as Trump’s priority.

The number of blue collar jobs across industries decreased between October and November, according to the jobs report. Mining and logging occupations shed 4,000 jobs month over month, and are down even more compared to this time last year. Manufacturing is down 5,000 jobs, and down about 80,000 roles year over year, with losses in food, textile, apparel, paper and chemical mills among them.

In October, a White House press release argued that “America’s manufacturing sector is surging forward with unprecedented momentum,” before announcing future commitments secured from companies like Whirlpool and Stellantis auto manufacturers. The momentum touted by the White House has yet to be felt on the ground, based on Tuesday’s report.

Trade and transportation were two additional sectors hit particularly hard. General merchandise retailers — the Walmarts, Costcos and Targets  — shed about 7,000 jobs, but were up slightly compared to last November. And transportation took a major hit this holiday season, with couriers and messengers seeing double-digit decline.

In a POLITICO Q&A published in early December, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer touted Trump’s trade policies as income drivers for blue collar workers.

“But where trade comes into it is when you have a trade system in place that protects U.S. jobs, you get higher incomes,” Greer said. “So the blue collar wages are up this year. That’s what matters.”

Federal data published last week puts an asterisk on this claim, too. Total compensation for manufacturing workers was up 0.8% for the three months ending in September 2025. But that industry saw the exact same percentage increase during the same period in 2024 and 2023. Wage growth for transportation and material moving was down this year compared to the previous two, while compensation increase for construction workers was up slightly, just 0.1% year over year.

Construction jobs, however, are increasing. The industry added 28,000 jobs month over month, and has a higher number of jobs compared to this time last year. Analysts understand this gain to be generally associated with data center construction and other AI-related building projects. Experts have also mulled the risks that could come with the U.S. economy and building industry being propped up so significantly by just one driver.

Corporate investment in AI-related growth, like data center construction, boosted U.S. GDP by more than 1% in the second quarter of 2025, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal. The industry has been such a boon to the economy that chief global strategist at BCA Research Peter Berezin told the Journal it could be single-handedly keeping the U.S. from an economic crash.

“It’s certainly plausible that the economy would already be in a recession” without investments in AI, Berezin told the Journal.

Even as analysis poured in, Trump officials continued to spin, painting a familiar,  disconnected view of the economy.

“November’s jobs report shows our economy continues to gain momentum despite the economic mess President Trump inherited from the Biden administration and the reckless Democrat shutdown,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer in a released statement.
Tuesday’s numbers also aren’t the end of the story. BLS revised down its employment estimates for August and September by a combined 33,000, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a press conference last week said the Fed believes BLS numbers may be overstating hiring by about 20,000 jobs per month.

Layla A. Jones is a reporter for TPM in Washington, D.C., with experience covering government and economic policy, race, culture, and history. She has written for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Billy Penn, WHYY, NPR, and the Philadelphia Tribune, and participated in the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship at Columbia University. She attended Temple University for undergrad.
Notable Replies

  1. Trump campaigned as a populist, but his policies and governance are the opposite. Many MAGA Average Joe and Average Jane voters have yet to understand or acknowledge that they have been snookered. It’s gonna get ugly once they realize that “Hell Hath No Fury Like a MAGA Voter Scorned!”

  2. If it hasn’t been done already, I’d like to see someone put together a video of Drumpf’s biggest hits that reinforce your point:

    -Him saying repeatedly during his first run for office how much he LOVES stupid people;

    -His repeated lies about how he was going to bring down the price of everything on his first day in office

    -His naming of a huge number of countries as shithole countries and their people as lazy etc.;

    -His pushing of quack medicines, while simultaneously disclaiming responsibility for anything bad going on;

    -His cutoff of foreign aid to poor countries followed by some realistic estimation of how many have died due to starvation and poor medical care since then;

    -A montage of people who voted for him saying they didn’t vote for the results they’ve gotten.

    I’m sure someone smarter than me can come up with many more.

    At some point his base will have to understand that they’ve been used and discarded like a box of Kleenex or whatever brand of facial tissue. Even the dumbest person can see how badly things are going for them, and making it clear why that is might sink in.

  3. By the time they figure out they’ve been snookered, TSF will be at least 6 billion dollars richer.

  4. Expect something along these lines from KKKaroline: “While fake news will paint these numbers as bad news for the administration, what they actually show is that we have been hamstrung by obsolete laws and harmful regulations despite the president’s laser-focus on the economy. To that end, we will continue to eliminate harmful environmental, health and safety regulations; get rid of OSHA and the EPA; require states to reduce every permit application to a single page and require that every permit be approved within 30 days; and eliminate state environmental review of all projects.”

  5. Increasing the cost of inputs to businesses leads to higher costs, slower sales, and reduced employment.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

8 more replies

Participants

