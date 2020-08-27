Biden Won’t Let Trump Hog The Whole Spotlight During His RNC Speech

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign plans to air its own counter-programming Thursday night to coincide with President Trump’s acceptance speech on the last night of the Republican National Convention.

According to the Washington Post, a new two-minute television ad from the Biden campaign will air on broadcast and cable networks on Thursday night as Trump accepts the GOP’s renomination at the RNC. The ad is part of the Biden campaign’s $26 million ad buy for the week of the RNC.

The Biden campaign’s ad centers around a positive message, which includes the former VP’s plans to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It also portrays him as a high-energy campaigner as Republicans go after him for his elderly age and accuse him of lacking mental acuity.

“When Joe Biden is president, America is just going to have to keep up,” the ad’s narrator says, citing Biden’s COVID-19 response plans.

Although the ad takes on a more positive tone, it’s aimed at rebuking Trump on the day of the RNC’s grand finale, despite not mentioning the President by name. The ad features video clips of Trump juxtaposed with Biden.

The ad will also highlight Biden’s familiarity with loss based on his personal experiences — a message that became a recurring theme throughout last week’s DNC.

“No one needs to tell Joe how hard life can hit you,” the ad’s narrator says. “But he knows it’s in the pain you can find purpose.”

The ad is set to run on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News, according to the Post.

The Biden campaign ad won’t only air on the night of Trump’s acceptance speech, however. According to the Post, it is scheduled to air Friday through Sunday in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.