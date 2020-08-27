Latest
23 mins ago
Kushner Gets Dunked On For Swipes At NBA Players’ ‘Luxury’ Of ‘Taking A Night Off’
38 mins ago
Intel Officials Debunk Barr Theory About Mass Foreign Counterfeiting Of Mail-In Ballots
2 hours ago
Homeland Security Chair Wants Hatch Act Probe Of RNC Naturalization Ceremony At WH

Biden Won’t Let Trump Hog The Whole Spotlight During His RNC Speech

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 20: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The conve... WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 20: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 27, 2020 1:17 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign plans to air its own counter-programming Thursday night to coincide with President Trump’s acceptance speech on the last night of the Republican National Convention.

According to the Washington Post, a new two-minute television ad from the Biden campaign will air on broadcast and cable networks on Thursday night as Trump accepts the GOP’s renomination at the RNC. The ad is part of the Biden campaign’s $26 million ad buy for the week of the RNC.

The Biden campaign’s ad centers around a positive message, which includes the former VP’s plans to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It also portrays him as a high-energy campaigner as Republicans go after him for his elderly age and accuse him of lacking mental acuity.

“When Joe Biden is president, America is just going to have to keep up,” the ad’s narrator says, citing Biden’s COVID-19 response plans.

Although the ad takes on a more positive tone, it’s aimed at rebuking Trump on the day of the RNC’s grand finale, despite not mentioning the President by name. The ad features video clips of Trump juxtaposed with Biden.

The ad will also highlight Biden’s familiarity with loss based on his personal experiences — a message that became a recurring theme throughout last week’s DNC.

“No one needs to tell Joe how hard life can hit you,” the ad’s narrator says. “But he knows it’s in the pain you can find purpose.”

The ad is set to run on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News, according to the Post.

The Biden campaign ad won’t only air on the night of Trump’s acceptance speech, however. According to the Post, it is scheduled to air Friday through Sunday in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30