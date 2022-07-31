Biden Feels Well After ‘Rebound Positivity’ For COVID, White House Says

White House physician Kevin O’Connor on Sunday said President Biden is feeling well after his “rebound positivity” for COVID-19 reported the day before.

An update from O’Connor said the President “continues to feel well,” but has unsurprisingly continued to test positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning. Biden will continue isolating and conducting business in the executive residence.

The President first tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He tested negative after taking the antiviral Paxlovid for several days.

Biden initially came out of isolation in the past week, but tested positive for COVID-19 again late Saturday morning.

In a letter issued Saturday, O’Connor said the potential for so-called “rebound” COVID positivity has been found in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid. O’Connor said there was no reason to initiate treatment at the time as the President had no reemergence of symptoms.