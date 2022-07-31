Latest
Biden Feels Well After ‘Rebound Positivity’ For COVID, White House Says

July 31, 2022 3:09 p.m.

White House physician Kevin O’Connor on Sunday said President Biden is feeling well after his “rebound positivity” for COVID-19 reported the day before.

An update from O’Connor said the President “continues to feel well,” but has unsurprisingly continued to test positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning. Biden will continue isolating and conducting business in the executive residence.

The President first tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He tested negative after taking the antiviral Paxlovid for several days.

Biden initially came out of isolation in the past week, but tested positive for COVID-19 again late Saturday morning.

In a letter issued Saturday, O’Connor said the potential for so-called “rebound” COVID positivity has been found in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid. O’Connor said there was no reason to initiate treatment at the time as the President had no reemergence of symptoms.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
