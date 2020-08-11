CNN: Biden Has Selected His Running Mate

Latest
By
|
August 11, 2020 3:01 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has reportedly made a decision on who will appear on the ballot with him in the November election amid speculation that he will announce his running mate any moment. 

According to a CNN report, Biden is set to make the announcement as early as Tuesday. NBC News also confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Two people familiar with the matter told CNN that Biden revealed to top advisers who he plans to invite to join his presidential bid. The two sources confirmed to CNN that Biden is holding true to his commitment to choosing a woman as his running mate.

CNN’s report comes a day after the New York Times first reported that Biden could announce his decision as soon as Tuesday, although more Democrats expect a public public announcement on Wednesday. The Times also reported that people briefed on the selection process for Biden’s VP pick said that the four-member committee involved in the vetting process completed its work and disbanded.

