Biden Predicts Trump Will Invent Excuse To Delay Election To Win Race: ‘Mark My Words’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Thursday that he anticipated President Donald Trump trying to pull some kind of scheme to push back this year’s election in order to boost his own chances of victory.

“Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said during a Q&A at a virtual fundraising event.

He noted Trump’s refusal to fund the U.S. Postal Service, which is struggling under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, as lawmakers across the country push for mail-in voting to keep the virus from spreading.

“Now what in God’s name is that about, other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote?” Biden asked. “That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

Indeed, Trump brazenly admitted several weeks ago that mail-in voting “doesn’t work out well for Republicans,” therefore they should “fight very hard” against it. He’s made similar comments acknowledging that easing the voting process imperils the GOP.