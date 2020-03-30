Latest
Trump Openly Admits Voting Reforms In COVID Relief Bill Would Endanger Republicans

President Donald Trump takes part in a meeting with African-American leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House on February 27, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
March 30, 2020 11:43 a.m.
You’re not supposed to say the quiet parts out loud, Mr. President!

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump told the co-hosts of “Fox and Friends” that House Democrats had tried to include “crazy” proposals in the $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package that passed last week, including measures aimed at easing the voting process for Americans during the coronavirus outbreak.

“They had things, levels of voting that if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again,” Trump said.

“They had things in there about election days and what you do and all sorts of clawbacks and they had things that were just totally crazy,” he continued.

Those proposals, which were opposed by Republicans, included billions in funding for states to be able to carry out mail-in voting systems as Americans are urged (and in some states, even required) to stay home to prevent further spread of the virus.

The House Democrats’ bill would have also made Election Day a national holiday while imposing a national requirement to allow 15 days of early voting.

Watch Trump below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
