Latest
18 mins ago
Pelosi Directs House Judiciary Dems To Proceed With Articles Of Impeachment
51 mins ago
Convinced He’ll Get A Fair Trial In The Senate, Trump Goads Dems To Impeach Him ‘Fast’
2 hours ago
‘Are You Ready?’: Pelosi Surveys Caucus Ahead Of Impeachment Announcement Thursday

Biden Capitalizes On World Leaders Mocking Trump With New Ad

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC - SEPTEMBER 16: Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses the crowd at The Galivants Ferry Stump on September 16, 2019 in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina. (Ph... GALIVANTS FERRY, SC - SEPTEMBER 16: Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses the crowd at The Galivants Ferry Stump on September 16, 2019 in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 5, 2019 8:42 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former Vice President Joe Biden released a digital ad Wednesday, capitalizing on the viral clip of world leaders mocking the President at the NATO summit in London.

“The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership,” reads the Twitter caption. “We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief.”

The ad is a supercut of the NATO clip alongside other snippets of video showing Trump being laughed at or world leaders making faces in his presence.

It then transitions to solemn pictures of Biden with some of those same world leaders, and sitting around tables at international summits.

“We need a leader the world respects,” the ad ends, flashing Biden’s name on the screen.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: