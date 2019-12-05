Biden Capitalizes On World Leaders Mocking Trump With New Ad

Former Vice President Joe Biden released a digital ad Wednesday, capitalizing on the viral clip of world leaders mocking the President at the NATO summit in London.

“The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership,” reads the Twitter caption. “We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief.”

The ad is a supercut of the NATO clip alongside other snippets of video showing Trump being laughed at or world leaders making faces in his presence.

It then transitions to solemn pictures of Biden with some of those same world leaders, and sitting around tables at international summits.

“We need a leader the world respects,” the ad ends, flashing Biden’s name on the screen.