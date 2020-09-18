Latest
36 mins ago
Professional Conservatives Push Senate GOP To Hold The Line On Ginsburg Seat
43 mins ago
Trump Reacts To Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death: ‘She Led An Amazing Life’
48 mins ago
Rally Crowd Shouts ‘Ginsburg Is Dead!’ When Oblivious Trump Mentions Supreme Court

Biden: No New Supreme Court Nominee Until After The Election

NEW CASTLE, DE - SEPTEMBER 18: Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to reporters about the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg upon arrival at New Castle County Airport after a trip to Duluth, Minnesota on September 18, 2020 in New Castle, Delaware. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NEW CASTLE, DE - SEPTEMBER 18: Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to reporters about the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg upon arrival at New Castle County ... NEW CASTLE, DE - SEPTEMBER 18: Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to reporters about the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg upon arrival at New Castle County Airport after a trip to Duluth, Minnesota on September 18, 2020 in New Castle, Delaware. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 18, 2020 10:06 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said late Friday that the winner of the November election should name a successor to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died earlier Friday at home in Washington, D.C.

“There is no doubt, let me be clear, that the voters should pick the President, and the President should pick the justice for the Senate to consider,” Biden told reporters in a brief statement from Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden, who previously served as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, pointed out that the fastest confirmation process for a Supreme Court justice was 47 days. Election Day 2020 is 46 days away.

The former vice president also heralded Ginsburg’s legal career, calling her “fierce and unflinching in her pursuit of the civil and legal rights of, civil rights of everyone.”

“Her opinions and her dissent are going to continue to influence the basis for our law for a generation,” he added.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
David Taintor is a New York-based senior editor who oversees breaking news coverage. He previously worked at NBC News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30