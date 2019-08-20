Biden Airs First Iowa Ad, Highlights Electability

Former Vice President Joe Biden has released his first televised campaign ad in Iowa, highlighting his lead in the polls and ties to former President Barack Obama.

“We know in our bones this election is different. The stakes are higher. The threat more serious,” a voice intones over images of white nationalists at Charlottesville and a Trump rally. “We have to beat Donald Trump and all the polls agree Joe Biden is the strongest Democrat to do the job. No one is more qualified.”

“For eight years, President Obama and Vice President Biden were an administration America could be proud of, our allies could trust and our kids could look up to,” the narrator says as pictures of Biden and Obama fade in and out.

The ad concludes by calling Trump “an erratic, vicious, bullying president” juxtaposed with Biden — “strong, steady, stable.”

According to Real Clear Politics, Biden is currently leading the other Democratic presidential hopefuls by over 13 points.