(L-R) Executive producer "The Circus" Mark Halperin, executive producer "The Circus" Mark McKinnon, director "Weiner" Josh Kriegman and director "Weiner" Elyse Steinberg speak onstage at '"The Circus" of Politics' panel discussion during the Showtime portion of the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 11, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Biden Airs First Iowa Ad, Highlights Electability

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
August 20, 2019 7:29 am
Former Vice President Joe Biden has released his first televised campaign ad in Iowa, highlighting his lead in the polls and ties to former President Barack Obama.

“We know in our bones this election is different. The stakes are higher. The threat more serious,” a voice intones over images of white nationalists at Charlottesville and a Trump rally. “We have to beat Donald Trump and all the polls agree Joe Biden is the strongest Democrat to do the job. No one is more qualified.”

“For eight years, President Obama and Vice President Biden were an administration America could be proud of, our allies could trust and our kids could look up to,” the narrator says as pictures of Biden and Obama fade in and out.

The ad concludes by calling Trump “an erratic, vicious, bullying president” juxtaposed with Biden — “strong, steady, stable.”

According to Real Clear Politics, Biden is currently leading the other Democratic presidential hopefuls by over 13 points.

