Latest
2 hours ago
‘Hang Up The Phone, Jerry!’: Falwell Offers Denials After Cohen Shares Juicy Details
2 hours ago
The Trump Campaign Is Suing Over Mail-In Voting — And Promoting It To Supporters
2 hours ago
Following Court Order, Trump Admin Puts Census Count On More Solid Footing — For Now

Biden Camp Rips Trump For Vowing COVID-19 Vaccine Before Election As ‘Political Tool’

TOPSHOT - Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris greet supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmin... TOPSHOT - Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris greet supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, on August 20, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 8, 2020 7:21 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) released a joint statement on Tuesday that outlines three questions that they demand the Trump administration answer as the President repeatedly vows to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine by Election Day.

In late August, Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control, sent a letter to state governors asking that they prepare to have vaccine distribution facilities be “fully operational” by Nov. 1.

However, TPM reported that officials from at least three states would likely refuse to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine if they believe it has not received adequate vetting by the federal government, or that it had been approved for political reasons.

In their joint statement, Biden and Harris criticized Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine as “a political tool.”

Biden and Harris stated that they view a COVID-19 vaccine as a product of science and research.

“Its timing, approval, and distribution should be without regard to political calculation,” Biden and Harris wrote.

Biden and Harris urged against “a repeat of Trump’s testing and personal protective equipment (PPE) fiascos when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine” because “the stakes are too high for working families across the country,” before going on to list three questions they demand that the Trump administration answer prior to the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine:

  • 1. What criteria will be used to ensure a COVID-19 vaccine meets the scientific standard of safety and efficacy?
  • 2. Who will validate that the Administration’s decision to green light a COVID-19 vaccine is driven by science and not political motivation?
  • 3. What is the plan to allocate and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to Americans cost-free, safely, equitably, and without politics?

The Biden campaign’s joint statement comes shortly after HHS Secretary Alex Azar told Fox News earlier Tuesday that he, the President and officials at the Food and Drug Administration “will require that any vaccine meet the very high safety and efficacy standards that the FDA has set.”

“The FDA has actually published transparent guidance to say what they will require for approval of a vaccine,” Azar told Fox News. “We will be transparent with the data. We’ll have a public advisory committee process for that. We will not compromise on the safety and efficacy of a vaccine, even as we move under President Trump’s leadership to get one as quickly as possible.”

Biden and Harris have recently casted doubt over the Trump administration’s approval process for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Biden told CBS that if the Trump administration developed a COVID-19 vaccine before the election, he “would want to see what the scientists said” and that he wants “full transparency on the vaccine.”

Biden also told CBS that one of the problems with the President is the way he is “playing with politics” given how “he’s said so many things that aren’t true.”

“I’m worried if we did have a really good vaccine people would be reluctant to take it. So, he is undermining public confidence,” Biden told CBS. “But pray God we have it. If I could get a vaccine tomorrow, I’d do it. If it cost me the election I would do it. We need a vaccine and we need it now. We have to listen to the scientists.”

Harris shared a similar sentiment during an interview that aired on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. Harris said that she “would not trust Donald Trump” if a COVID-19 vaccine is approved before the November presidential election.

“I would not trust Donald Trump, and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about,” Harris said. “I would not take his word for it. He wants us to inject bleach — no, I will not take his word.”

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30