Latest
26 mins ago
Trump’s Latest Twitter Meme Is Music To The Ears Of QAnon Adherents
at Dayton Masonic Center on December 2, 2017 in Dayton, Ohio.
57 mins ago
Working Families Party Now Endorsing Sanders After Warren Drop-Out
2 hours ago
Minimizing Coronavirus Risk, Trump Compares Disease (Again) To Seasonal Flu

Biden Wishes Trump ‘Would Just Be Quiet’ About Coronavirus

TOUGALOO, MISSISSIPPI - MARCH 08: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Tougaloo College on March 08, 2020 in Tougaloo, Mississippi. Mississippi's Democra... TOUGALOO, MISSISSIPPI - MARCH 08: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Tougaloo College on March 08, 2020 in Tougaloo, Mississippi. Mississippi's Democratic primary will be held this Tuesday. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 9, 2020 1:46 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former Vice President Joe Biden aired his grievances with President Trump’s coronavirus response during an interview that aired on MSNBC Monday morning.

When asked by MSNBC’s Laurence O’Donnell about whether he believes that the recent stock market plunge is a reaction to the markets realizing that Trump does not tell the truth about the situation, Biden replied that he “believes that’s the case.”

“Now, it doesn’t mean the market wouldn’t still go down, but it wouldn’t collapse, I don’t think,” Biden said.

Biden then argued that “there’s no confidence” in the President in terms of “anything he says or does.”

“He turns everything into what he thinks is a political benefit for himself and he’s actually imploding in the process,” Biden said, before mentioning how “there’s a lot of innocent bystanders that are being badly hurt” by Trump’s coronavirus rhetoric.

Biden added that he wishes Trump to “would just be quiet.”

“I really mean it,” Biden said. “That’s an awful thing to say about a president, but to be quiet — just let the experts speak and acknowledge whatever they suggest to him is what we should be doing.”

Biden’s latest remarks were aired just hours after Trump tweeted Monday morning that the novel coronavirus epidemic is comparable to the seasonal flu — a comparison that public health experts and doctors have said for weeks minimizes the danger posed by the coronavirus’ global spread.

Watch Biden’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: