Biden Wishes Trump ‘Would Just Be Quiet’ About Coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden aired his grievances with President Trump’s coronavirus response during an interview that aired on MSNBC Monday morning.



When asked by MSNBC’s Laurence O’Donnell about whether he believes that the recent stock market plunge is a reaction to the markets realizing that Trump does not tell the truth about the situation, Biden replied that he “believes that’s the case.”

“Now, it doesn’t mean the market wouldn’t still go down, but it wouldn’t collapse, I don’t think,” Biden said.

Biden then argued that “there’s no confidence” in the President in terms of “anything he says or does.”

“He turns everything into what he thinks is a political benefit for himself and he’s actually imploding in the process,” Biden said, before mentioning how “there’s a lot of innocent bystanders that are being badly hurt” by Trump’s coronavirus rhetoric.

Biden added that he wishes Trump to “would just be quiet.”

“I really mean it,” Biden said. “That’s an awful thing to say about a president, but to be quiet — just let the experts speak and acknowledge whatever they suggest to him is what we should be doing.”

Biden’s latest remarks were aired just hours after Trump tweeted Monday morning that the novel coronavirus epidemic is comparable to the seasonal flu — a comparison that public health experts and doctors have said for weeks minimizes the danger posed by the coronavirus’ global spread.

Watch Biden’s remarks below: