Biden Camp To Trump: You’re Siding With ‘Murderous Dictator’ Over Former Veep

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign on Tuesday responded to President Donald Trump siding yet again with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un while bashing Biden.

In a statement, a campaign spokesperson said that Trump’s comments are “beneath the dignity of the office.”

“To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself,” the statement reads. “And it’s part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions – whether taking Putin’s word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging ‘love letters’ with Kim Jon Un.”

Trump claimed on Saturday that Kim “smiled” while calling Biden a “low IQ individual.”

When asked on Monday if he was supporting a dictator over Biden, the President merely doubled down.

“Well, Kim Jong Un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low-IQ individual. He probably is, based on his record,” he said. “I think I agree with him on that.”