Latest
44 mins ago
Trump’s Overseas Biden Insults Were A Bridge Too Far For Some Republicans
1 hour ago
Lindsey Graham Doesn’t Care What Joe Scarborough Thinks Of Him, Okay?
2 hours ago
Baseball Team’s Memorial Day Tribute Lists AOC As One Of The ‘Enemies Of Freedom’
news 2020 Elections

Biden Camp To Trump: You’re Siding With ‘Murderous Dictator’ Over Former Veep

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/AP
By
May 28, 2019 2:19 pm

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign on Tuesday responded to President Donald Trump siding yet again with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un while bashing Biden.

In a statement, a campaign spokesperson said that Trump’s comments are “beneath the dignity of the office.”

“To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself,” the statement reads. “And it’s part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions – whether taking Putin’s word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging ‘love letters’ with Kim Jon Un.”

Trump claimed on Saturday that Kim “smiled” while calling Biden a “low IQ individual.”

When asked on Monday if he was supporting a dictator over Biden, the President merely doubled down.

“Well, Kim Jong Un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low-IQ individual. He probably is, based on his record,” he said. “I think I agree with him on that.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: