Biden Campaign Pounces On NYT Bombshell Report On Trump’s Tax Returns

on November 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden speaks at an event. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By
|
September 28, 2020 7:42 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign zeroed in on the New York Times’ blockbuster report on President Donald Trump’s elusive federal tax returns on Sunday night.

Biden campaign spokesperson Kate Bedingfield asserted during a CNN interview on Sunday night that the report, which revealed Trump had paid a mere $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and that he had paid no taxes in several of the preceding years, “contributes to this larger sense that we have from Donald Trump that he looks down on working people.”

“Look, it’s the latest reminder how clear the choice is here between, in this race, between Park Avenue and Scranton,” Bedingfield told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. “You have in Donald Trump a president who spends his time thinking about how he can work his way out of paying taxes, of meeting the obligation that every other working person in this country meets every year. With Joe Biden you have somebody who has a completely different perspective on what it means to be a working family in this country.”

The Biden campaign also posted a 30-second ad on Twitter listing the “typical income tax” of elementary school teachers, firefighters, construction managers, and registered nurse, and compared the figures to the meager federal income taxes Trump had reportedly paid in 2016 and 2017.

Earlier on Sunday, the Times published a bombshell report on Trump’s tax returns dating from 2000 through 2017. Along with the paltry $750 in the year Trump was elected and the year after, the report also exposed that in 10 of the 15 previous 15 years, the President had paid zero income taxes, and that he had reported to the IRS that his losses far outweighed the gains in his businesses.

Following the report’s release, Trump attacked the revelations as “totally fake news, made-up, fake” during a press briefing. He also complained that the IRS “does not treat me well.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
