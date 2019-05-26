Biden Campaign Aide Hits Back At Trump’s ‘Unhinged And Erratic’ Tweet

An aide for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign blasted President Donald Trump’s tweet on Sunday as “unhinged and erratic.”

Trump claimed in a tweet on Sunday morning that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un had “smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse.”

“Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?” Trump pondered.

An unnamed Biden campaign aide responded with incredulity.

“I would say the tweet speaks for itself, but it’s so unhinged and erratic that I’m not sure anyone could even say that with a straight face,” the aide told ABC News.