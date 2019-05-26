Latest
24 mins ago
Watch Trump Give Enormous ‘President’s Cup’ To Sumo Wrestling Champion
1 hour ago
Tlaib Says Trump Impeachment ‘Not About’ 2020 Elections: ‘Public’s Trust Is At Stake’
2 hours ago
Chuck Todd Tussles With Huckabee Sanders: ‘What’s Rich Is Who’s Muddying Waters’
news 2020 Elections

Biden Campaign Aide Hits Back At Trump’s ‘Unhinged And Erratic’ Tweet

Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America
By
May 26, 2019 2:07 pm

An aide for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign blasted President Donald Trump’s tweet on Sunday as “unhinged and erratic.”

Trump claimed in a tweet on Sunday morning that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un had “smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse.”

“Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?” Trump pondered.

An unnamed Biden campaign aide responded with incredulity.

“I would say the tweet speaks for itself, but it’s so unhinged and erratic that I’m not sure anyone could even say that with a straight face,” the aide told ABC News.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: