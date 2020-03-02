Secretary Pete? Ahead Of Endorsement, Biden Touts Buttigieg For Admin Role

Latest
March 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 19: Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg participate in the Democratic presidential primary debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
By
|
March 2, 2020 6:10 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that he’d approach former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg about joining his administration, should he win the presidency.

From a local reporter in Houston:

“I did speak to Pete Buttigieg a couple days ago to encourage him to stay engaged because he has enormous talent,” Biden said. “And I indicated to him that if I became the nominee, I’d be coming and asking him to become part of an administration — he’d be engaged in moving things forward.”

Biden’s campaign did not immediately elaborate on which positions Biden considers Buttigieg well-suited to fill.

Buttigieg suspended his campaign Sunday evening, though he did not immediately endorse any other candidates. Some eagle-eyed reporters spotted a charted plane scheduled to travel from South Bend to Dallas, where Biden is holding a Monday night rally. The Buttigieg campaign did not respond to requests for confirmation that the former mayor is making the trip, though multiple reports confirm that Buttigieg is planning a Biden endorsement.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who ended her campaign Monday, is definitely headed to Dallas to endorse Biden at the campaign event. Biden called Klobuchar a “great talent” as well.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24) is a senior newswriter for TPM
