Latest
6 hours ago
Biden Goes After Sanders During His Sunday Morning South Carolina Victory Lap
9 hours ago
Judge Rules Cuccinelli Was Unlawfully Appointed To Run Immigration Agency
10 hours ago
Sanders Won’t Say He’s In A Two-Man Race Against Biden After Ex-VP’s SC Win

After Losing Steam From Iowa, Buttigieg Bows Out Of The 2020 Race

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 29: Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at town hall campaign event at Needham Broughton High School February 29, 2020 in Ralei... RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 29: Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at town hall campaign event at Needham Broughton High School February 29, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina. South Carolina held its first in the south Democratic presidential primary today. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 1, 2020 6:40 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will cancel a Dallas campaign stop Sunday to announce the suspension of his campaign back in his home city, according to multiple reports.

The first openly gay presidential candidate built a grassroots movement powerful enough to propel him to a razor-thin victory in the Iowa caucus and close second in the New Hampshire primary, but failed to build a coalition broad enough to keep him competitive in the more-diverse states.

He dropped to third in the Nevada caucus, and slipped further in South Carolina, falling behind even billionaire Tom Steyer, who dropped out on Saturday, to place fourth.

Buttigieg spent almost all of his resources in the first two states, and faced little support beyond those almost all-white electorates.

Still, Buttigieg amassed enough money and polls to qualify for all of the debates, while more experienced politicians — Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), among others — fell amid such a crowded field.

His inexperience became a point of attack for many of his fellow candidates. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) specifically pointed out how difficult it would be for a female politician of Buttigieg’s youth and inexperience to get so far in a presidential contest.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: