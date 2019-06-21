Latest
1 min ago
Dems Plan To Use Hicks’ Tight-Lipped Testimony In Legal Fight With Trump
35 mins ago
Oregon Calls In Out-Of-State Help To Round Up Rogue Republicans
on September 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
43 mins ago
Bernie And Warren Made A Secret Agreement Not To Attack Each Other
news

Biden Called Booker To Smooth Things Over. It Didn’t Go So Well

on October 31, 2013 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
June 21, 2019 7:47 am

Former Vice President Joe Biden gave Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) a quick phone call after his primary opponent called him out on national television, Politico reported.

It was an olive branch attempt to smooth things over after Booker criticized the former vice president for speaking about his success working with documented segregationist senators and joking about a black man calling him “boy.” It didn’t work.

The two had a polite conversation, sources familiar with the call told Politico, but Biden didn’t apologize for his initial remarks or for telling reporters on Wednesday that Booker should be the one apologizing.

Biden’s campaign reportedly sent out a memo to surrogates about Biden’s record on civil rights and suggested that some of Biden’s primary opponents had worked with characters deemed offensive by Democrats, like former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. That note only made things worse, according to Politico.

Read the full report here.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: