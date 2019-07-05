Latest
Biden Unmoved By Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Popularity

By
July 5, 2019 10:24 am

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a case for sticking with moderate Democratic candidates during an interview on CNN that aired Friday.

Biden claimed that while there were a few progressive Democrats, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), with mass appeal who seem to have ushered in a new era of Democratic socialism, the midterm elections were mostly won by moderate Democrats in swing states.

“That’s what this election is about. I’m happy to debate that issue and all those issues with my friends because guess what, look who won the races. Look who won last time out,” Biden said. “By the way, I think Ocasio-Cortez is a brilliant, bright woman, but she won a primary. In the general election fights, who won? Mainstream Democrats who are very progressive on social issues and very strong on education and health care.”

