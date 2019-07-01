Bernie Takes A Page From Trump By Posting Doctored Vid Of Him Spooking POTUS

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) gave President Trump a taste of his own medicine.

In an 11th hour fundraising push on Sunday evening, Sanders posted a doctored video of himself sneaking up on President Trump and scaring him during a campaign rally. The caption said: “Want to really scare Trump? Help us show the strength of our campaign to defeat him — chip in before our fundraising deadline at midnight at the link the bio.”

The original video is from a March 2016 campaign rally in which a man tried to get past a security line to reach Trump onstage. Trump was startled by the incident and Secret Service surrounded him for protection.

Trump himself has posted plenty of tasteless doctored videos featuring his political rivals, like one of former Vice President Joe Biden massaging the shoulders of another Biden. He posted another of himself walking out on stage after an MSNBC tech glitch during the first round of 2020 Democratic debates.

A doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was also spread far and wide on social media. The video was manipulated to slow down Pelosi’s speech so she appears to be intoxicated.