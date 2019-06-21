Latest
on September 5, 2017 in Washington, DC.
24 mins ago
After Crying ‘Fake News’ For Years, Sanders Is Getting A Party — Thrown By Reporters
on October 31, 2013 in Washington, DC.
35 mins ago
Biden Called Booker To Smooth Things Over. It Didn’t Go So Well
52 mins ago
All Systems Go For Retaliatory Strike Against Iran — Until Trump Abruptly Pulled Back
news 2020 Elections

Bernie And Warren Made A Secret Agreement Not To Attack Each Other

on September 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
June 21, 2019 8:21 am

Sens. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have long been considered allies on Capitol Hill.

But the two are also taking that friendship — which has been described as being more political than personal — to the campaign trail. According to several senior Democrats who spoke to New York Magazine, Warren and Sanders made a secret pact months ago to not attack one another on the campaign trail.

Warren invited Sanders over to her Washington, D.C. home in December and the two divulged that they intended to run for president. Neither tried to talk the other out of it, New York Magazine reported. That’s when they made their no-negativity agreement.

But, according to New York Magazine’s reporting, that treaty may be starting to fray. Read the full report here. 

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: