Bernie And Warren Made A Secret Agreement Not To Attack Each Other

Sens. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have long been considered allies on Capitol Hill.

But the two are also taking that friendship — which has been described as being more political than personal — to the campaign trail. According to several senior Democrats who spoke to New York Magazine, Warren and Sanders made a secret pact months ago to not attack one another on the campaign trail.

Warren invited Sanders over to her Washington, D.C. home in December and the two divulged that they intended to run for president. Neither tried to talk the other out of it, New York Magazine reported. That’s when they made their no-negativity agreement.

But, according to New York Magazine’s reporting, that treaty may be starting to fray. Read the full report here.