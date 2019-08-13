Sanders Clarifies: I Don’t Think Jeff Bezos Tells WaPo Editors What To Do

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) cleaned up his previous remarks about the Washington Post’s coverage of his campaign on Tuesday.

“Do I think Jeff Bezos is on the phone, telling the editor of The Washington Post what to do? Absolutely not,” Sanders told CNN reporter Annie Grayer. “It doesn’t work that way.”

The Vermont senator said there was a “framework” under which mainstream news outlets like Washington Post and CNN operate that keeps reporters from asking hard questions about wealth inequality.

“But by not asking that question, does that make the media unfair?” Grayer asked.

“It does, in a way,” Sanders responded. “It does, in a way.”

“It doesn’t mean it’s unfair to me personally,” he continued. “But if those are the issues that I’m campaigning on, and those are the issues I cannot talk about, then what I’m trying to do does not get out to the American people.”

Watch Sanders below: