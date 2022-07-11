Latest
Barr Subpoenaed In Dominion’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Fox News

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: US Attorney General Bill Barr holds a news conference to provide an update on the investigation of the terrorist bombing of Pan Am flight 103 on the 32nd anniversary of the attack, at the Department of Justice December 21, 2020 in Washington, DC.
By
|
July 11, 2022 4:22 p.m.

Former Attorney General Bill Bar has been subpoenaed in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit that Dominion Voting Systems has brought against Fox News, according to court records.

A filing dated July 8 in Delaware Superior Court revealed Barr was recently subpoenaed as part of Dominion’s lawsuit, which alleges Fox News knowingly pushed false claims about the voting machine company engaging in fraud as then-President Trump’s and his allies’ tried to boost lies about the 2020 election being stolen.

Dominion’s subpoena to Barr comes as the Jan. 6 Select Committee holds its public hearings on the multi-step election steal effort by Trump and his allies. In its first public hearing last month, the panel aired footage of Barr’s taped testimony in which he dismissed unfounded allegations that Dominion machines switched votes to hand Joe Biden a win as “complete nonsense” and “amongst the most disturbing” claims made at the time.

During a public hearing held by the committee late last month, Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that Trump threw his lunch at a wall after he found out that Barr refuted his election fraud falsehoods in a December 2020 interview with the Associated Press.

In addition to Barr, Dominion recently subpoenaed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who Trump infamously asked to “find” the votes necessary to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state.

Dominion also issued subpoenas to Christopher Krebs — the former director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who was fired by Trump in Nov. 2020 after he pushed back on the debunked election fraud allegations — and Benjamin Hovland, the former chairman of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Dominion is suing multiple people whom it believes fueled false accusations that the company helped make the 2020 election fraudulent, including former Trump campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Motions by both lawyers to have the lawsuits tossed out were rejected by a judge last year.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
