The Mueller Interference Everyone Feared Has Happened — Just Two Years Late

At his January 2019 confirmation hearing, Bill Barr vowed to let to special counsel Robert Mueller “complete” his work. But in retrospect, Barr’s promise was dangerously limited. It turned out that it didn’t foreclose him from meddling in the cases that Mueller passed back to the Justice Department after the special counsel stepped down.

Barr let Mueller wind down his office, then immediately began unwinding Mueller’s two years of work. In the year since Mueller closed up shop, Barr has been whittling away at Mueller’s conclusions and the cases brought by Mueller’s team.

The culmination of this pattern came with the Justice Department’s move last week to drop its case against Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Its request to do so was so questionable that it prompted Flynn’s judge to appoint a retired judge to oppose the Justice Department’s dismissal effort.

The relative independence granted to an outside special counsel is intended to insulate it from conflicts of interest the Justice Department may have. But Barr has dispensed with the pretense of independence since Mueller left, substituting his own judgment for that of Mueller and his team.

The latest actions the Justice Department’s political leaders, under Barr’s directions, have taken in cases stemming from the Russia probe have rung alarm bells for how significantly they’ve undercut Mueller’ previous positions. It appears that the Department is now employing a different set of standards for allies of the Presidents — the textbook definition of the politicization of justice.

The DOJ’s drastic change of course in the Flynn case was just the kind of prosecutorial interference that was widely-feared when Mueller’s shop was still open, and Trump was persistently lashing out at DOJ officials for refusing to meddle on his behalf. Before Mueller formally closed his investigation a year, DOJ political leaders were repeatedly asked in congressional hearings and in questions from the press whether they had overruled any of his prosecutorial moves.

Bipartisan bills were rolled out seeking to protect Mueller from Trump. Though they were never taken up on the Senate floor, the political heat coming out of Congress likely had some effect in stymieing Trump’s efforts, as recounted in Mueller’s report, to influence the probe.

“It took him a while get to this point, but between the pressure that Trump has put on people and now the general acquiescence to the pressure, stuff that would have been unthinkable a year ago now is a few days story,” Peter Zeidenberg, who worked on the special counsel investigation into the Valerie Plame leaks, told TPM.

The 2018 midterm elections — and the GOP’s success in holding the Senate — were a turning point. Trump’s first attorney general, Jeff Sessions — who had recused himself from overseeing Mueller, given his involvement in some of the conduct Mueller was investigating — was canned the day after the 2018 election. Within a few weeks, Trump named Barr as Sessions’ permanent replacement. Mueller’s investigation wrapped up five weeks after Barr was confirmed. Barr’s mischaracterizations of Mueller’s report before it was publicly released set the tone for a campaign to “discredit” Mueller’s investigation, according to Michael Conway, who was was counsel for the House Judiciary Committee’s Richard Nixon impeachment investigation.