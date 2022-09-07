Latest
15 mins ago
GOPers Are Blocking Michigan Abortion Ballot Measure Over Complaints About… Word Spacing
3 hours ago
How A Billionaire’s ‘Attack Philanthropy’ Secretly Funded Climate Denialism And Right-Wing Causes
21 hours ago
Trump Gets Special, MAGA Justice From Judge

Bannon Will Surrender To New York State Law Enforcement To Face New Indictment

Norway, Bergen - May 9, 2019. Steve Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist, attends the media conference Nordiske Mediedager 2019 in Bergen. (Photo by: Gonzales Photo/Jarle H. Moe/PYMCA-Avalon/Universal Images G... Norway, Bergen - May 9, 2019. Steve Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist, attends the media conference Nordiske Mediedager 2019 in Bergen. (Photo by: Gonzales Photo/Jarle H. Moe/PYMCA-Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 7, 2022 10:10 a.m.

Former White House chief strategist and MAGA warrior Steve Bannon has been criminally charged in New York in a sealed indictment and is expected to surrender to state prosecutors on Thursday, according to the Washington Post and other outlets.

Bannon confirmed the indictment on Tuesday in a fire-and-brimstone statement ranting that an unnamed district attorney in New York “has now decided to pursue phoney charges against me 60 days before the midterm election because WarRoom is the major source of the Maga grassroots movement.”

Most of the news outlets that reported on the new indictment didn’t have details on the charges.

However, CNN and the Guardian reported that the charges are connected to Bannon’s infamous “We Build the Wall” scam that got him indicted for fraud by the federal government before Trump pardoned his former crony in the final hours of his presidency.

Additionally, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office began investigating Bannon’s role in the scheme after Trump’s pardon, which only applies to federal charges.

“We Build the Wall” was a crowdfunding project headed by Bannon and three other organizers with a purported aim to raise money for a privately built wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The campaign had raised at least $25 million before a federal grand jury in Manhattan charged Bannon and the other organizers with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in August 2020.

Bannon is already entangled in a separate criminal case in which he was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the House Jan. 6 Committee’s investigation into the Capitol insurrection.

Bannon’s sentencing hearing in that case has been scheduled for Oct. 21.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: