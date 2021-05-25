Latest
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 18: on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
2 hours ago ago
Feds May Have Been Tracking Giuliani For A Month, Botched Redaction Suggests
2 hours ago ago
WaPo: Vance Has Convened A Grand Jury To Consider Trump Indictment
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Sidney Powell, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani, left, also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 hours ago ago
Sidney Powell’s Group Hired Arizona Audit Contractor In Earlier Election Audit

Reports: Bannon Dismissed From ‘Build The Wall’ Case After Questions Over Trump Pardon

US president's former strategist Steve Bannon attends a debate on Europe at the headquarters of strategic consultancy Comin & Partners in Rome on March 25, 2019. - Bannon, Italian Democratic Party (PD) politician... US president's former strategist Steve Bannon attends a debate on Europe at the headquarters of strategic consultancy Comin & Partners in Rome on March 25, 2019. - Bannon, Italian Democratic Party (PD) politician and former Minister of Economic Development, Carlo Calenda attend on March 25 a debate entitled "Sovereignism vs Europeanism" on the future of Europe and on how western democracies are transforming. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 25, 2021 6:51 p.m.

A federal judge reportedly dismissed an indictment charging Steve Bannon — who served as former President Trump’s White House chief strategist and was granted a last-minute pardon by Trump —  with defrauding pro-Trump We Build the Wall donors on Tuesday, according to The New York Daily News and Washington Post.

Citing other examples that were dismissed after presidential pardons, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres reportedly wrote in a seven-page ruling that Trump’s pardon was valid and therefore the “dismissal of the Indictment is the proper course.”

However, Torres also noted that a presidential pardon implies guilt.

“Pardon implies guilt. If there be no guilt, there is no ground for forgiveness. It is an appeal to executive clemency. It is asked as a matter of favor to the guilty. It is granted not of right but of grace. A party is acquitted on the ground of innocence; he is pardoned through favor,” the court wrote, according to the Daily News.

Bannon was previously one of four people charged in the federal criminal case over “We Build The Wall,” the GoFundMe-powered private border wall project that prosecutors have described as a massive fundraising scam.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others secretly siphoned money out of the project, defrauding thousands of donors. Bannon allegedly received more than $1 million in We Build The Wall donor money.

All of the federal defendants in the We Build The Wall cases pleaded not guilty, including Bannon, a few months before the former White House chief strategist was granted a pardon by Trump.

The Post noted that it is unclear whether the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, which brought the case, plans to appeal the federal judge’s ruling.

Bannon’s attorney Robert Costello praised Torres’ ruling in a statement shared with the Post.

“The judge clearly reached the right result,” Bannon’s attorney Robert Costello said in a statement. “An unconditional pardon should always result in the dismissal of the indictment. Finality should result in finality.”

Bannon was included in Trump’s last-minute clemency blitz, which granted presidential relief to dozens of people, including politicians accused of public corruptionTrump insiders, and several Blackwater contractors prosecuted for killing unarmed Iraqi civilians in the 2007 Nisour Square massacre.

Torres’ ruling resolved a dispute between prosecutors and Bannon over how much weight his presidential pardon holds.

Bannon’s three co-defendants, who did not receive pardons from Trump, are set to stand trial.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: