on May 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Sanders’ Departure Sparks White House Debate Over Bringing Back Press Briefings
Even More Evidence Emerges Linking Deceased Consultant To Trump Census Push
Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with members of the House Ways and Means committee in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
READ: DOJ Releases Opinion Justifying Refusal To Give Trump’s Tax Returns
Pressley Slams Mnuchin For Letting Trump’s ‘Racism,’ ‘Misogyny’ Sway Tubman Bill Decision

Boston MA 4/3/18 Councilor Ayanna Pressley speaking at a forum in the Greene Theater at Emerson College. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)topic: 05capuanopressley(2)reporter:
Boston Globe via Getty Images
By
June 15, 2019 11:53 am

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) on Friday blasted Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin over his reason for delaying the redesign of the Harriet Tubman $20 dollar bill–he was reportedly scared that President Donald Trump would cancel it.

“Secretary Mnuchin has allowed Trump’s racism and misogyny to prevent him from carrying out the will of the people,” Pressley said in a statement. “Mnuchin, like so many others in this disgraceful administration, continues to behave as if his job is to satisfy this President and not serve the American people.”

The New York Times reported on Friday that despite Mnuchin telling Pressley in May about possible “counterfeiting issues” with the new bill, the real reason for the delay was that he was worried that Trump, who’s complained that the redesign was just “political correctness,” would cancel the process altogether and cause a public relations disaster.

After Mnuchin and Pressley’s exchange in May, the Democratic congresswoman sent Mnuchin a letter on June 6 requesting that the Treasury Department send her a formal timeline of the department’s redesign process by July 1.

Read Pressley’s letter below:

