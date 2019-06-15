Pressley Slams Mnuchin For Letting Trump’s ‘Racism,’ ‘Misogyny’ Sway Tubman Bill Decision

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) on Friday blasted Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin over his reason for delaying the redesign of the Harriet Tubman $20 dollar bill–he was reportedly scared that President Donald Trump would cancel it.

“Secretary Mnuchin has allowed Trump’s racism and misogyny to prevent him from carrying out the will of the people,” Pressley said in a statement. “Mnuchin, like so many others in this disgraceful administration, continues to behave as if his job is to satisfy this President and not serve the American people.”

The New York Times reported on Friday that despite Mnuchin telling Pressley in May about possible “counterfeiting issues” with the new bill, the real reason for the delay was that he was worried that Trump, who’s complained that the redesign was just “political correctness,” would cancel the process altogether and cause a public relations disaster.

After Mnuchin and Pressley’s exchange in May, the Democratic congresswoman sent Mnuchin a letter on June 6 requesting that the Treasury Department send her a formal timeline of the department’s redesign process by July 1.

Read Pressley’s letter below: