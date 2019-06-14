Mnuchin Delayed Tubman Bill So Trump Wouldn’t Cancel It And Create PR Mess

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin delayed and possibly permanently derailed the process of putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill so President Donald Trump wouldn’t put the kibosh on the process altogether and create a public relations nightmare, the New York Times reported.

Everyone from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to a group of House Democrats has been requesting that the process be hastened.

Mnuchin claims that the delays come from installing security features in the bill, though an expert told the Times that those are usually embedded in the imagery, meaning that in the normal course of development, the design and security implementation would occur simultaneously.

Trump has called the idea to replace former President Andrew Jackson with Tubman pure “political correctness.” Mnuchin has not committed to putting Tubman on the bill eventually, a redesign chosen by former President Barack Obama.