Barr, Conway, Ivanka Trump Interacted With Australian Official Who Has Coronavirus

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton who had recently met with top Trump administration officials announced on Friday that he had admitted himself to the hospital for COVID-19 that day.

Dutton said in a statement that he tested positive for the coronavirus after he “woke up with a temperature and sore throat” on Friday morning.

“It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice,” the official continued.

Attorney General Bill Barr, White House Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway, and President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump had all met with Dutton last Friday on March 6 during the Australian minister’s visit to Washington, D.C.

Yesterday 🇦🇺 Home Affairs @PeterDutton_MP joins @IvankaTrump, Attorney General Barr & our five eyes partners 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇿 to fight online child exploitation. We heard from 9 brave survivors & announced principles that technology companies should implement to protect children online pic.twitter.com/3ifeJnGJPI — Australia in the US 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@AusintheUS) March 6, 2020

The White House and Justice Department did not respond to request for comment at the time of publication.

The President himself has made contact with multiple people who later quarantined themselves shortly afterward for exposure to individuals with the coronavirus. He also stood close to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s aide who now has COVID-19.

Yet the White House stated on Thursday that Trump does “not require being tested at this time.”