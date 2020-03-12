All The COVID-Monitored People Who Have Met Trump In The Past Week

It’s the great equalizer.

It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, weak or powerful: you’re susceptible to the novel coronavirus regardless of station or caste.

President Trump has met with several people who are being monitored for the virus, and at least one who has tested positive over the past week.

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met with Trump on a visit to the U.S. last week. A São Paulo newspaper reported on Thursday that he is being tested and monitored for coronavirus.

Bolsonaro reportedly cancelled his schedule for the week ahead.

He attended a dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on March 7. Vice President and coronavirus task force leader Mike Pence also attended the meeting.

Fabio Wajngarten

Fabio Wajngarten reportedly met with Trump last week during Bolsonaro’s visit.

Wajngarten works as communications secretary for the Bolsonaro government, and was also present at the Mar-a-Lago dinner with Trump and Pence. He tested positive for the virus on Thursday, according to a Brazilian news source.

Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) remains under self-quarantine for coronavirus, after taking a selfie with a CPAC attendee last week who was found to have contracted the virus.

Gaetz said in a Wednesday interview that he held the infected person’s cell phone to take the selfie, telling The Spectator that he “might as well have licked the guy’s toilet seat.”

The Florida congressman reportedly flew with Trump on Air Force One from Florida to Washington on March 9. During the flight, Gaetz learned that he had met with the infected CPAC attendee. He said that he self-quarantined in a room on the plane, but that Trump later came to greet him.

Gaetz said this week that he tested negative for the virus, but was choosing to remain in isolation.

Doug Collins

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) also met with the infected CPAC attendee.

The Georgia congressman met Trump in Atlanta on Friday, greeting the President as he visited the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That meeting came after Collins met the infected CPAC attendee. The representative remains in self-quarantine.

Mark Meadows

Incoming White House chief of staff Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) also met with the infected CPAC attendee.

His contact with Trump appears to have been more limited, albeit present: he reportedly interacted with the President while attending a meeting last week at the White House to discuss immigration.