Latest
23 mins ago
Azar Gives Strangely Fawning Statement On Trump’s ‘Prescient’ Actions, ‘Powerful’ Remarks
1 hour ago
Capitol Access Severely Limited Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
1 hour ago
Trump Cancels Events ‘Out Of Abundance Of Caution’

All The COVID-Monitored People Who Have Met Trump In The Past Week

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office about immigration and the southern U.S. border on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the nation in his first-prime address from the Oval Office of the White House on January 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. A partial shutdown of the federa... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the nation in his first-prime address from the Oval Office of the White House on January 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. A partial shutdown of the federal government has gone on for 17 days following the president's demand for $5.7 billion for a border wall while Democrats have refused. (Photo by Carlos Barria-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 12, 2020 11:47 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

It’s the great equalizer.

It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, weak or powerful: you’re susceptible to the novel coronavirus regardless of station or caste.

President Trump has met with several people who are being monitored for the virus, and at least one who has tested positive over the past week.

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met with Trump on a visit to the U.S. last week. A São Paulo newspaper reported on Thursday that he is being tested and monitored for coronavirus.

Bolsonaro reportedly cancelled his schedule for the week ahead.

He attended a dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on March 7. Vice President and coronavirus task force leader Mike Pence also attended the meeting.

Fabio Wajngarten

Fabio Wajngarten reportedly met with Trump last week during Bolsonaro’s visit.

Wajngarten works as communications secretary for the Bolsonaro government, and was also present at the Mar-a-Lago dinner with Trump and Pence. He tested positive for the virus on Thursday, according to a Brazilian news source.

Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) remains under self-quarantine for coronavirus, after taking a selfie with a CPAC attendee last week who was found to have contracted the virus.

Gaetz said in a Wednesday interview that he held the infected person’s cell phone to take the selfie, telling The Spectator that he “might as well have licked the guy’s toilet seat.”

The Florida congressman reportedly flew with Trump on Air Force One from Florida to Washington on March 9. During the flight, Gaetz learned that he had met with the infected CPAC attendee. He said that he self-quarantined in a room on the plane, but that Trump later came to greet him.

Gaetz said this week that he tested negative for the virus, but was choosing to remain in isolation.

Doug Collins

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) also met with the infected CPAC attendee.

The Georgia congressman met Trump in Atlanta on Friday, greeting the President as he visited the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That meeting came after Collins met the infected CPAC attendee. The representative remains in self-quarantine.

Mark Meadows

Incoming White House chief of staff Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) also met with the infected CPAC attendee.

His contact with Trump appears to have been more limited, albeit present: he reportedly interacted with the President while attending a meeting last week at the White House to discuss immigration.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Muckraker
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: