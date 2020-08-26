Attendees At FLOTUS’ RNC Speech Not Required To Take COVID-19 Tests

Latest
First Lady Melania Trump addresses the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden at the White House on August 25, 2020. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
August 26, 2020 7:41 a.m.
Audience members at First Lady Melania Trump’s speech during the Republican National Convention (RNC) in the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday night were reportedly not required to test for COVID-19 beforehand.

According to CNN, there was no requirement for the dozens of people who were present at the speech to take the tests.

Additionally, nobody reportedly took tests or temperature checks at the White House.

There didn’t seem to be a mask mandate either, as indicated by photos of the audience that showed hardly anyone wearing facial coverings, including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen to the first lady’s address at the Republican National Convention (RNC) from the Rose Garden at the White House on August 25, 2020. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Tim Murtaugh, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, told CNN that “all suggested protocols were followed” after reaching out to a “coronavirus adviser.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
