© 2025 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News

Arizona Dem Sworn In After Weeks of Delay by Speaker Johnson

Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) is expected to be the 218th and final signature needed on the discharge petition for a vote to release the Justice Department's full Jeffrey Epstein files.
by
11.12.25 | 4:13 pm Updated 11.12.25 | 3:30 pm
US Representative Adelita Grijalva (L), Democrat of Arizona, re-enacts her swearing-in by US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R), Republican of Louisiana, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, November 12, 2025. Aft... US Representative Adelita Grijalva (L), Democrat of Arizona, re-enacts her swearing-in by US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R), Republican of Louisiana, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, November 12, 2025. After weeks of delay, congresswoman Adelita Grijalva, who won a special election to fill the seat vacated after her father Raul Grijalva died, was sworn in to the House of Representatives, where she is expected to force a vote on the release of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's files. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

After seven weeks of unprecedented delays, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Wednesday finally formally swore in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ).

The swearing in ceremony came after Johnson called the House back into session — after refusing to do so for more than a seven weeks — to vote on the Senate-passed continuing resolution that would reopen the government.

Grijalva pushed back on Johnson’s delay in her first floor speech following her swearing in.

“It has been 50 days since the people of Arizona’s 7th congressional district elected me to represent them. 50 days that over 800,000 Arizonans were left without access to the basic services every constituent deserves,” Grijalva said. “This is an abuse of power. One individual should not be able to unilaterally obstruct the swearing in of a duly elected member of Congress for political reasons. Our democracy only works when everyone has a voice.”

Grijalva will be the final vote needed on the bipartisan discharge petition — led by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) — that will force a vote on fully releasing the Justice Department’s files on the Jeffrey Epstein case. The vote will put all House members officially on the record on their stance in releasing the Epstein files.

A floor vote on the bill is reportedly expected in the first week of December. But even if the House successfully passes the bill, Republicans expect it to go nowhere in the Senate. Senate GOP leadership have not committed to bringing it up for a floor vote.

Grijalva was elected following a special election to replace her late father, Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ), on Sept. 23 but was not sworn in: Johnson kept the House on vacation, holding weeks of pro forma sessions, despite an intense push from congressional Democrats to let their newest member take her seat. 

After initially saying he would swear her in “as soon as she wants,” Johnson quickly pivoted to saying he wouldn’t do it until the House is back in session, linking that eventuality to Senate action on the government shutdown.

House Democrats tried to raise the issue multiple times on the House floor during the pro forma sessions, but Republicans refused to recognize them. 

Johnson swore in two Republicans during a pro forma session earlier this year.

Johnson, later, also tried to use another short-lived excuse for delaying the swearing in ceremony, pointing to the delay in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) swearing in of Rep. Julia Letlow (R-VA), which happened about a month after her election in 2021.

In October, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) and Grijalva even sued the Speaker for delaying the process, pointing to Johnson’s “inconsistent” reasoning for refusing to seat Grijalva.

Mayes and Grijalva requested a declaratory judgment from the court saying that if Johnson won’t administer the oath, it can be administered “by any person authorized by law to administer oaths under the law of the United States, the District of Columbia, or the State of Arizona.”

Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
Includes: 
7
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Republicans need to start calling for Trump to resign, and they need to start doing that now, otherwise they are going to go down too.

  2. Can signees remove their signatures at this late date? If possible, my guess is we won’t have the necessary 218 for long.

  3. Avatar for zandru zandru says:

    What?? So the discharge petition just means that now the House can vote whether or not to demand the release of the Epstein Files? And then the Senate has to pass the same exact bill?? The Files can’t just be released to the House?

    And given the Senate requirement for concurrence, which it’s assumed cannot even happen, that means Trump gets to veto the whole thing, making the exercise all but futile?? Really?

    And finally, Adelita never needed to be sworn in by Big Mike; anybody could have done it? And saved Arizona all the sturm und drang?

    The United States sure has managed to make doing ANYTHING really hard. This can’t continue. Better yet, it shouldn’t.

  4. Avatar for 1gg 1gg says:

    I wish she had asked to be sworn in holding a copy of the Constitution.

  5. If the Speaker is absent or refuses, the House can pass a resolution authorizing someone else to perform the ceremony.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

1 more reply

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for ealleniii Avatar for zandru Avatar for 1gg Avatar for sonsofares Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for michaelryerson

Continue Discussion
LATEST
News
Trump Admin’s Nationwide Gerrymandering Assault Faces Setbacks
11.12.25 | 1:15 pm
News
How Trump Has Exploited Pardons and Clemency to Reward Allies and Supporters
11.12.25 | 11:09 am
Morning Memo
Big Coverup Exposed in Bogus Mortgage Fraud Cases
11.12.25 | 11:00 am