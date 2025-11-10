© 2025 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News

Group of Senate Dems Joins With GOP to End Shutdown Without Extending Obamacare Funding

by
11.09.25 | 8:13 pm
Updated November 9, 2025 10:51 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 09: Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) speaks during a press conference following a vote on Capitol Hill on November 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Senate convened for a rare Sunday session in an attempt... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 09: Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) speaks during a press conference following a vote on Capitol Hill on November 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Senate convened for a rare Sunday session in an attempt to end the government shutdown. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images) MORE LESS

After 40 days of the government shutdown, a small — but large enough — group of Democrats has caved. For more than a month, the party incessantly demanded Republicans get on board with its effort to protect expiring Obamacare subsidies, preventing significant premium hikes for millions of Americans. But on Sunday, several Senate Democrats broke ranks with their caucus, setting in motion an end to the shutdown without a promise of extending said tax credits.

Sens. Angus King (I-ME), John Fetterman (D-PA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) voted in favor of the continuing resolution (CR) following the bipartisan deal.

Most Republicans also supported the deal; Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who has been voting “no” on the GOP CR for weeks, was the sole Republican who broke from his caucus, doing so for a series of reasons unrelated to most Democrats’ objections to the bill.

The House Democratic leader almost immediately expressed his frustration with the deal after it became public, saying he will not be supporting the bill the Senate is expected to pass in the coming days.

“House Democrats have consistently maintained that bipartisan legislation that funds the government must also decisively address the Republican health care crisis,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said in a Sunday statement. “It now appears that Senate Republicans will send the House of Representatives a spending bill that fails to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits … We will fight the GOP bill in the House of Representatives.”

The bipartisan agreement includes a new CR that would fund the government until Jan. 30 alongside an Agriculture-FDA, Military Construction-Veterans Affairs and Legislative Branch minibus that includes a reversal of federal employee layoffs that the Trump administration executed during the shutdown, part of an effort by Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought to turn up the pressure on Democrats. The new CR text indicates the deal would also prevent any new layoffs until Jan. 30, 2026.

Senate Democrats will also get a floor vote on the expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies before the end of the year. That promise, of course, will not guarantee that the ACA bill will pass or that the House would take up the bill. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has already said he would not make a promise to bring a Democrat ACA bill to the floor. Republican senators, meanwhile, appear interested in a separate scheme to instead use at least some premium funds for flexible spending accounts, suggesting that they will not sign on to any Democratic-led effort in the upper chamber. 

Nothing in the deal would force President Donald Trump and the OMB to spend congressionally appropriated funds in the way it requires — which was a Democratic demand at the beginning of the shutdown. The administration, over the course of 2025, has repeatedly impounded congressionally approved funds and pushed for party line votes to “rescind” funds that a bipartisan majority of senators appropriated.

The deal comes as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) crisis worsens, with the administration refusing to tap an emergency fund to feed hungry Americans, taking its opposition to doing so all the way to the Supreme Court and, per the New York Times, warning states they could face penalties if they take steps to revive the program. The Senate deal would also include keeping SNAP funded by means of the minibus through Sept. 30, 2026.

The reality is House Republicans likely won’t need House Democrats’ support in order to pass the bill on the House floor. Nonetheless, many, across the Democratic Party political spectrum, voiced their discontent, with one, Ro Khanna (D-CA), calling for Schumer to be replaced.

“If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?” Khanna asked.

“If this is the so-called ‘deal,’ then I will be a no,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said in a Sunday statement as news of the plan began to emerge. “That’s not a deal.  It’s an unconditional surrender that abandons the 24 million Americans whose health care premiums are about to double.”

“Millions of Americans will see healthcare costs skyrocket because Republicans care more about billionaires than working families,” Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) chimed in before the vote. “@SenateDems, it’s not too late to STAND STRONG. Everyday people are counting on us to champion their concerns. Keep fighting! Don’t be a cheap date!”

The Senate voted late Sunday night on one of many procedural votes that will be required to pass the CR-minibus deal. It will take several days for the final vote to come. Following the Senate passage, the House will have to vote on it as well.

Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
Notable Replies

  1. This is absolutely insane behavior from the Dems.

  2. Big bloc of Senate Dems apparently more afraid of airline headaches and the end of the filibuster than constituents without health care.

    See you in the primaries, folks!

  3. To have stayed steady this long just to fold is just, well stupid. And when DonOLD goes ahead and cuts more federal employees, insurance rates will still go up, and SNAP beneficiaries will still get punished…then what?

  4. Absolutely pathetic, so on brand for the Democrats. They give up and end up in a worse position than they were to start with. Anyone who votes for this travesty needs to be primaried and removed.

    The only hope is Johnson is such a fuckwit he manages to save the traitorous 8 from themselves.

  5. Avatar for muninn muninn says:

    The lesson, again, is that GOPers are rewarded for their awful policies and shutdown steadiness bacause a block of ConservaDems will always fold for nothing but false promises and an empty bag. Each cave in isolation has some logic but in the aggregate it makes possible a steady drift to the right on policy and further unraveling of the safety net. The GOPers’ best friends.

