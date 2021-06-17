Latest
Armed homeowners Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey stand in front their house as they confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house on June 28, 2020. The protesters called for Krewson's resignation for releasing the names and addresses of residents who suggested defunding the police department. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)
1 hour ago ago
Couple Who Waived Guns At BLM Protesters Must Give Up Their Guns
UNITED STATES - JUNE 10: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks with reporters after a vote in the Capitol on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago ago
With The Filibuster Still A Problem, Dems Hope To At Least Get 50 Votes For Ballot Access Bill
3 hours ago ago
Biden Signs Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday Into Law

Arizona ‘Audit’ Contractor Took Election Data To A Montana ‘Lab’… Or Maybe A Log Cabin

Screenshot, CNN
By
|
June 17, 2021 2:26 p.m.

Election data from the politicized “audit” of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results has made its way across multiple state lines to a secure “lab” — or maybe a cabin — in Montana. 

The purported lab location, CNN reported Wednesday night, is the residence of the founder of an audit subcontractor who lives off of a Montana highway. 

The Arizona Republic first reported the story two weeks ago: Ben Cotton, the founder of the audit’s tech contractor CyFIR, made copies of Maricopa County’s election server and other data and drove them to what one audit spokesperson described as a “secure lab” in Montana. The spokesperson, Ken Bennett, told the Republic he didn’t have any details on how Cotton was keeping that data secure. 

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ (D) office had earlier noted the Montana twist on its website: “Observation: On May 24, 2021, Senate Liaison Ken Bennett confirmed that copies of voting system data was sent to a lab in Montana. He did not specify what security measures were in place, or what the lab in Montana will do with the data or how long it will be in possession of the copies.” 

The Republic reported that Ryan Macias, an elections expert who’s observing the audit for Hobbs’ office, asked Bennett about the data traveling to Montana after hearing a rumor about it. 

The Republic and CNN noted that Cotton, in addition to being the founder of CyFIR, is also CEO of its precursor company CyTech. CyTech’s website, which lists Cotton as CEO, also lists a Montana address off of Montana Highway 83 in Bigfork, not far from Flathead Lake. Records indicate Cotton is the property owner, the Republic and CNN reported. 

It’s not clear what data traveled to Montana. Neither the audit, CyTech nor CyFIR responded to TPM’s requests for comment.

CNN followed up in person, sending reporter Gary Tuchman to the Montana property and capturing what appeared to be drone footage of the land. 

Cotton’s audit work was in the news last month after state Senate President Karen Fann (R), who authorized the audit in the first place, claimed that a database directory had been deleted from the information that Maricopa County had handed over to the Senate.

Cotton subsequently reported to Fann that “I’ve been able to recover all of those deleted files, and I have access to that data” — prompting a round of heckling from the county’s Twitter feed. 

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: