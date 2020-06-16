AP Apologizes For Highlighting Jefferson Davis Quote In ‘Today In History’ Series

The Associated Press has apologized for publishing a quote from Jefferson Davis, the President of the Confederate States of America, to be used in newspapers nationwide as part of its daily series called “Today in History.”

The quote, which read “Never be haughty to the humble; never be humble to the haughty,” ran on June 3, Davis’s birth date.

The newswire told the New York Times it was “embarrassed” by the incident and “we apologize.” The AP did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Today in History typically makes references to events that hold some relevance on the date in question and also flags the birthdays of famous people.

The AP’s selection of the quote is particularly jarring amid a global outcry against police brutality that also sparked anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by Minneapolis police last month.

“We are totally appalled by it, it should not have happened, and it was a mistake,” the AP’s managing editor, Brian Carovillano, told The New York Times. “Under the current climate, it’s especially appalling.”

The unfolding of protests nationwide, has triggered calls denouncing Confederate iconography, including statues and paraphernalia.

Last Wednesday, NASCAR banned Confederate flags from its events just as demonstrators tipped a statue of Davis in Richmond, Virginia. Another statue of Davis was removed in Frankfort, Kentucky on Monday with the help of the state’s governor Andy Beshear.

In spite of opposition from President Trump, the Senate Armed Services Committee voted on Thursday to require the Pentagon to scrub military bases and equipment of Confederate names, monuments or symbols within three years.