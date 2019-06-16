AOC Says Progressive Dems’ Frustration With Pelosi On Impeachment Is ‘Quite Real’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on Sunday that fellow progressive Democrats’ dissatisfaction with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) refusal to start an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is “quite real.”

During an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” White House correspondent Jonathan Karl asked the congresswoman about the frustration progressive Democrats like herself feel about Pelosi’s reluctance on impeachment.

“I think it’s quite real,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “I believe there is a very real animus and desire to make sure that we are holding this President to account.”

The New York Democrat argued that the question of impeachment shouldn’t rely on polls or elections, the two concerns that are currently holding Pelosi back.

“This is about the presence and evidence that the President may have committed a crime, in this case more than one,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And so I believe that our decision on impeachment should be based in our constitutional responsibilities and duties and not in elections or polling.”

Watch Ocasio-Cortez below: