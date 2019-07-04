AOC Endorses Amash’s Warnings About ‘Partisan Death Spiral’ In Congress

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) endorsed Rep. Justin Amash’s (I-MI) decision to leave the Republican Party on Thursday.

Ocasio-Cortez retweeted a quote from Amash’s Washington Post op-ed in which he announced his decision to leave the party, saying he was “right” about his remarks regarding Congressional dysfunction.

“Modern politics is trapped in a partisan death spiral, but there is an escape,” Amash wrote. “We are fast approaching the point … when Congress exists as little more than a formality to legitimize outcomes dictated by the President, the speaker of the House and the Senate majority leader.”

Amash’s decision to leave the GOP was not surprising. He’s consistently broken with the Party line in House votes and was the only Republican who sided with Democrats in favor of impeaching President Trump.