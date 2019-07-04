On July 4, Amash Leaves GOP: ‘I’m Declaring My Independence’

The ex-Republican lawmaker, Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) used the Fourth of July to declare his own independence on Thursday.

In a Washington Post op-ed that scorned Democrats and Republicans alike, Amash lamented a broken two-party system and a Congress that exists “as little more than a formality to legitimize outcomes dictated by the president, the speaker of the House and the Senate majority leader.”

“We owe it to future generations to stand up for our constitutional republic so that Americans may continue to live free for centuries to come,” he said. “Preserving liberty means telling the Republican Party and the Democratic Party that we’ll no longer let them play their partisan game at our expense.”

President Trump, who hasn’t had much love for Amash since he joined Democrats in calls for impeachment, was thrilled by the development: “A total loser!”

Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is “quitting” the Party. No Collusion, No Obstruction! Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

After speaking out against Trump and the findings in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, Amash earned himself a Republican challenger.