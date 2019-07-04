Latest
On July 4, Amash Leaves GOP: ‘I’m Declaring My Independence’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - MAY 28: U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) holds a Town Hall Meeting on May 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Amash was the first Republican member of Congress to say that President Donald Trump engaged in impeachable conduct. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images North America
By
July 4, 2019 10:08 am

The ex-Republican lawmaker, Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) used the Fourth of July to declare his own independence on Thursday.

In a Washington Post op-ed that scorned Democrats and Republicans alike, Amash lamented a broken two-party system and a Congress that exists “as little more than a formality to legitimize outcomes dictated by the president, the speaker of the House and the Senate majority leader.”

“We owe it to future generations to stand up for our constitutional republic so that Americans may continue to live free for centuries to come,” he said. “Preserving liberty means telling the Republican Party and the Democratic Party that we’ll no longer let them play their partisan game at our expense.”

President Trump, who hasn’t had much love for Amash since he joined Democrats in calls for impeachment, was thrilled by the development: “A total loser!”

After speaking out against Trump and the findings in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, Amash earned himself a Republican challenger.

