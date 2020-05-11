Anti-Shutdown Protesters Do Workouts While Accusing Govt Of Depriving Them Of Workout Places

Protesters in Clearwater, Florida who are claiming that the government has stripped them of a place to exercise are fighting against their oppression by … exercising freely.

Local NBC news affiliate WFLA News Channel 8 tweeted videos on Monday of about 30 people demanding that gyms be allowed to reopen after they were shut down by the state’s stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The protesters are seen doing push-ups and squats on the sidewalk in front of a courthouse, clearly having found a way to exercise without the gyms they claim to need.

WATCH: Protesters calling for gyms to reopen in Florida are doing squats and push-ups outside the Clearwater courthouse https://t.co/3BVzxHQPEJ #Florida #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3cjgQ6kaM8 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 11, 2020

Although Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis (R) has already begun opening up the state, gyms don’t fall under his “Phase One” process of letting non-essential businesses reopen. Gyms will open up shop at Phase Two, which has not been given a start date yet.